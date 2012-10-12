N.H. AG rejects need to probe Dartmouth on trustee conflicts

Oct 12 The New Hampshire Attorney General has
found no basis to investigate a complaint against Dartmouth
College for potential conflicts of interest over investments
with firms owned by some of the school's board of trustees.
"We have determined that, based on the information
provided, an official investigation is not warranted at this
time," Anthony Blenkinsop, director of the AG's charitable
trusts division, wrote in a four-page letter to the university
on Friday.
The AG's office had said in May that it was reviewing an
anonymous letter alleging that Dartmouth's endowment steered
business to well-known investment firms like Apollo Global
Management and Lone Pine Capital, which were owned by
members of the school's board of trustees and investment
committee.
The anonymous letter alleged some Dartmouth alumni had
"directed the college's three billion dollar endowment to
themselves, their firms and their friends." The letter, which
claimed to be written by former and current faculty, said the
investments were conflicts of interest with the college's
not-for-profit status.
But the Attorney General's response on Friday indicated that
the transactions appeared to be allowable based on the
requirements of the state's laws governing charitable trusts.
"We find no merit in the complaint to the extent it contends
Dartmouth has violated the law simply by engaging in these types
of transactions with its trustees," Blenkinsop wrote.
Dartmouth, situated in Hanover, New Hampshire, has all along
denied any wrongdoing.
"The Attorney General's finding that these anonymous and
baseless allegations are without merit speaks to the rigor of
Dartmouth's policy and practice," university spokesman Justin
Anderson said in a statement. "As we have said previously,
Dartmouth meets or exceeds all the requirements of New Hampshire
law with regard to its endowment investments and for investments
with firms managed by trustees or Investment Committee members."
Lone Pine Capital is run by Stephen Mandel, a 1978 graduate
of Dartmouth and chairman of the college's board of trustees.
Apollo Global Management founder Leon Black served as a trustee
from 2002 until 2011. Earlier this year, he and his wife agreed
to donate $48 million to the college for a new visual arts
center.