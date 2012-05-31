Dartmouth, Brown lead Ivies in investing with trustees

| BOSTON
BOSTON May 31 At Dartmouth College and Brown
University, the old school tie might come with a silver lining.
Dartmouth and Brown - two of the eight Ivy League colleges
and universities - lead the group in terms of investing their
endowments with firms that have business ties to members of
their boards o f trustees, a review by Reuters of the Ivies'
investment practices found.
In contrast, the endowments of the University of
Pennsylvania, Harvard University and Yale University did not
disclose any investments with firms that have ties to their
trustees.
Dartmouth's endowment investment practices drew fire this
week when the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said it
was reviewing allegations of mismanagement and conflicts of
interest at Dartmouth College's $3.4 billion endowment.
The investigation was sparked by an anonymous letter
alleging that the New Hampshire college's endowment steered
business to investment firms like Apollo Global Management
and Lone Pine Capital, which were run by members of the
college's board of trustees and investment
committee.
Across the United States, university investment policies
vary widely.
A 2010 survey of the tax returns of 618 private colleges by
the Chronicle of Higher Education found about 25 percent
disclosed financial links to businesses related to trustees. Not
all were money managers, as some listed ties to construction
firms, real estate owners and other service providers.
The Chronicle also found that about 90 percent of schools
had formal conflict of interest policies with regards to doing
business with associated people and their companies.
Dartmouth disclosed ties to four trustee-related firms in
its most recent federal tax returns. The Internal Revenue
Service requires non-profits to disclose "business transactions
involving interested persons" on annual tax returns.
The anonymous letter to the New Hampshire AG listed links to
another half dozen firms, including Lone Pine Capital, a hedge
fund run by Steve Mandel, chairman of Dartmouth's board of
trustees.
Lone Pine did not return a call for comment.
Dartmouth, located in Hanover, New Hampshire, has denied any
improper conduct. All investments were made before fund managers
joined the board of trustees and were consistent with the
school's conflict of interest policy, the college said.
GETTING THE GREEN LIGHT AT BROWN
At Brown, in Providence, Rhode Island, trustees had ties to
at least half a dozen endowment money managers, including hedge
funds Eton Park Capital and TPG Capital, according to the
school's 2010 and 2009 tax filings.
"Enforcement of clear and relevant conflict of interest and
commitment policies that identify and manage any real or
potential conflicts is an ongoing process at Brown," spokeswoman
Marisa Quinn said.
Brown actually prohibits investing in funds managed by any
member of its investment committee, Quinn said. But she declined
to disclose which of the trustees were on the committee.
In contrast, while the University of Pennsylvania counts
hedge fund managers James Dinan, Daniel Och and Richard Perry
among its long list of trustees, the school also has a tough
policy on where it can invest its $6.6 billion endowment.
The Office of Investments is not permitted to put money with
firms in which investment board members have an economic
interest without top trustees signing off first. Such exemptions
are extremely rare.
"We are fortunate to have such a wealth of talented alumni
and find that we can enforce a strict conflict of interest
policy without compromising on either board or investment
quality," Penn's chief investment officer Kristin Gilbertson
said in an email.
At Harvard and Yale, which run the two largest endowments in
the country, investments with trustee-related firms are not
prohibited, but appear virtually non-existent. Both schools
declined to disclose their full list of outside investment
firms.
"While we do not currently have Corporation members who
manage money for the endowment, it is not something that we
preclude by policy," Harvard spokesman John Longbrake said.
"Yale has a policy to properly manage any real or apparent
conflicts of interest," Yale spokeswoman Karen Peart said.
WHEN DISCLOSURE FALLS SHORT
The other three Ivies - Columbia University, Princeton
University and Cornell University - disclosed only one or two
endowment investments with funds related to trustees. Columbia
and Princeton said they had policies in place to prevent
interested trustees from voting on such matters and ensuring
arms-length dealings. Cornell did not return a call for comment.
Among other private schools with large endowments, the
University of Chicago listed two funds with ties to trustees and
the University of Notre Dame listed one. However, tax returns
for Northwestern listed five related funds and Stanford
University listed six.
Dartmouth's situation has also highlighted shortcomings of
the current manner of disclosing potential conflicts only in
annual tax returns. None of the eight Ivy League schools, when
contacted by Reuters this week, provided any disclosure beyond
what was in their annual tax filings, which are generally
limited to transactions where money changed hands during a
school's fiscal year.
"They disclose the absolute bare minimum and try to
stonewall that this self-dealing is even taking place," said
Todd Zywicki, a law professor at George Mason University. "These
institutions should bend over backwards to provide transparency
about these investments. They are called trustees for a reason."
Zywicki criticized Dartmouth's investment practices when he
served as a trustee there from 2005 to 2009.
Even enhanced disclosure might not resolve the inherent
conflicts of interest present in the transactions, according to
Daniel Ariely, who won the Nobel prize in economics for his
pioneering work in behavioral economics.
Research on the financial services industry has found that
disclosing conflicts of interest can free brokers and advisers
to take even greater advantage of their clients than they would
when conflicts are not disclosed.
"There is no way to handle conflicts of interest and the
only way is to eliminate them - which they should do," said
Ariely, who teaches at Duke University.