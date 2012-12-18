版本:
2012年 12月 19日 星期三 02:06 BJT

BRIEF-OpCapita says will assist fully with any inquiry into Comet administration

LONDON Dec 18 OpCapita: * Opcapita-note bis statement confirming insolvency service has launched

fact-finding enquiry under section 447 of company's act * Opcapita-will assist fully with any inquiry,welcome opportunity to provide

bis with information relating to comet administration

