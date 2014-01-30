UPDATE 1-Dassault Systemes to buy U.S. based Accelrys for $750 mln

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks near 2-year high on U.S. optimism, euro steady
* Euro firm near 5-1/2-month high vs dollar after French vote
* All-cash deal values Accelrys at $12.50 a share
* Dassault aims to be No. 1 in bio science software-CEO
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, Jan 30 Dassault Systemes has agreed to buy U.S. scientific software firm Accelrys in an all-cash deal valuing the San-Diego company at about $750 million, as it seeks to expand its product portfolio, the software company said on Thursday.
The French maker of computer-assisted design programmes said it would self-finance the offer for Accelrys, which provides scientific software for the energy, aerospace and industrial goods sectors, at a price of $12.50 per share.
"Our ambition is to offer solutions in all areas of bio sciences where we want to be leader," Dassault Systemes CEO Bernard Charles told Reuters by phone.
The board of Accelrys, whose clients include Sanofi , L'Oreal and Unilever has unanimously approved the transaction which is expected to be completed during the second quarter of 2014, Dassault said.
Charles would not discuss the financial impact of the deal as Dassault Systemes unveils its full-year earnings on Feb. 6.
According to Accelrys website, the U.S. group had revenue of $122.051 million and an operating loss of $22.8 million in the first nine months of 2013.
Recent Dassault Systemes' acquisitions have included U.S.-based software developer Apriso and Realtime Technology AG, a provider of 3D visualisation software.
* Euro firm near 5-1/2-month high vs dollar after French vote
April 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 2 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: BHP Billiton, on Wednesday trimmed its full-year production guidance for iron ore, coking coal and copper due to bad weather at mines in Australia and industrial action in Chile over the last quarter. * ROYAL BANK: British Bank Royal Bank of Scotland toxic debt settlement was delayed because of changes at the Department of Justice since the electi
(Adds comment, detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, April 26 London copper held near its highest in a week on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar lost ground against the euro in the wake of the French election, making commodities more affordable for buyers paying with other currencies. Metal prices in general, however, are facing their weakest month since May 2016 as investors scale back bullish bets, Standard Chartered said in a report. "We expect stagna