版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 30日 星期四 14:19 BJT

Dassault Systemes says to buy U.S-based Accelrys

PARIS Jan 30 France's Dassault Systemes said on Thursday it planned to buy San-Diego based software firm Accelrys in an all-cash tender offer valuing the U.S. company at around $750 million, as it seeks to expand its product portfolio.

The maker of computer-assisted design programmes said in a statement it would make an offer for all of the outstanding shares of Accelrys at a price of $12.50 per share.

The board of Accelrys has unanimously approved the transaction, which is expected to be completed during the second quarter of 2014.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐