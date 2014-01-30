Dassault Systemes says to buy U.S-based Accelrys

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks near 2-year high on U.S. optimism, euro steady
* Euro firm near 5-1/2-month high vs dollar after French vote
PARIS Jan 30 France's Dassault Systemes said on Thursday it planned to buy San-Diego based software firm Accelrys in an all-cash tender offer valuing the U.S. company at around $750 million, as it seeks to expand its product portfolio.
The maker of computer-assisted design programmes said in a statement it would make an offer for all of the outstanding shares of Accelrys at a price of $12.50 per share.
The board of Accelrys has unanimously approved the transaction, which is expected to be completed during the second quarter of 2014.
