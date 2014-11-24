Dassault silent on report of imminent Rafale sale to Qatar

PARIS Nov 24 France's Dassault Aviation
declined comment on Monday on a media report that said
France could soon sell at least two dozen Rafale combat jets to
Qatar.
Europe 1 radio reported France was in "very advanced
negotiations" to sell a tranche of at least 24 of the
Dassault-built fighters to the Gulf state, which has been
seeking a total of 72 warplanes to renew and expand its fleet of
French Mirage 2000 jets.
"We never comment on export prospects," a spokesman for
Dassault Aviation said.
Europe 1 radio said such a deal would be worth 2.5 billion
euros and could help unblock other negotiations as France seeks
a first export customer for its premier military product.
France has been in exclusive negotiations with India for 126
Rafale planes for about two years.
Defence sources say France and Qatar have held intense
negotiations in recent months over fighters and other arms.
Dassault is seen as one of three contenders for fighter
business in the Gulf state alongside Boeing's F-15 and
the four-nation Eurofighter Typhoon, which last week became the
latest combat jet to include plans for an advanced radar.
(Reporting by Dominique Rodriguez; writing by Tim Hepher;
editing by Jason Neely)