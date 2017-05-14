Dassault Aviation sees new deal for its Rafale fighter jet in 2018 -report

PARIS May 14 French plane-maker Dassault
Aviation SA sees a new sale contract for its Rafale
fighter jet in 2018, Chief Executive Eric Trappier said in an
interview with French regional newspaper Sud-Ouest on Sunday.
"After a contract signed in India, regarding the delivery of
36 Rafale jets, and the order of 24 of these aircraft by Egypt
and 24 other by Qatar, we should soon conclude a fourth contract
abroad, but it will rather be in 2018," Trappier said in the
interview.
Dassault Aviation is also in talks with India over a
potential second contract, Trappier added.
"We're notably in talks with Malaysia over 18 aircraft, but
also with India over a second contract," the plane-maker's CEO
said. "India's needs are enormous. Hence, for its navy, 57
aircraft are considered," he added.
Rafale is seen as front-runner in Malaysia, as the country
looks to replace its aging fleet of combat aircraft. A deal to
sell 18 jets could potentially be more than $2 billion, sources
have said.
