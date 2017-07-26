Dassault says business jet market still weak

PARIS, July 26 (Reuters) - Dassault Aviation, the French maker of Falcon private jets and Rafale warplanes, said on Wednesday the business jet market remained weak, with high stocks of unsold aircraft hampering a tentative recovery in benchmark second-hand trading.

"The recovery is uncertain," Chief Executive Eric Trappier told a news conference.

Dassault earlier said first-half earnings rose to 2.05 billion euros from 1.662 billion in the same period last year, while new orders were basically flat at 1.381 billion euros.

Operating income dipped 2 million euros to 123 million.

Dassault Aviation reaffirmed forecasts for 45 Falcon and 9 Rafale deliveries and higher net sales in 2017. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by Ingrid Melander)