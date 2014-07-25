Dassault Aviation H1 profit falls, hopes for India deal soon

PARIS, July 25 Dassault Aviation
reported lower sales and operating profit due to weaker Falcon
business jet deliveries and high R&D costs, but said it hoped to
reach a long-awaited deal to sell 126 Rafale combat jets to
India as quickly as possible.
The French planemaker said first-half operating income fell
40 percent to 113 million euros on net sales which fell 17
percent to 1.514 billion, but that its orders rose by 32 percent
to 1.865 billion euros.
It predicted 70 Falcon and 11 Rafale deliveries in 2014 and
said net sales should be lower than in 2013.
"We are very mobilized in India and we strive, with our
French and Indian partners, to concretize the contract of
126 Rafale as soon as possible," the company said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Andrew Callus)