Dassault hopeful to seal India Rafale deal in coming months

China says North Korea tension has to be stopped from reaching 'irreversible' stage
PARIS Dec 19 Dassault Aviation hopes to seal a deal to sell 126 Rafale fighter jets to India in the next few months, its chief executive said on Thursday.
"I am rather confident over the success of the Rafale in India in the coming months," Eric Trappier told Reuters.
"I am optimistic we can finalise the deal but I cannot say if this will be before or after the elections (in India), he added.
Trappier was speaking after Brazil's decision to award a $4.5 billion contract for 36 fighter jets to Saab <AB SAABb.ST>, a surprise coup for the Swedish company and a blow for the other contenders, Dassault Aviation and Boeing.
* Uber doubled gross bookings in 2016 to $20 billion - Bloomberg
SAO PAULO, April 14 A judge in Brazil's biggest city ruled this week that a driver using the Uber ride-hailing app is an employee of the San-Francisco-based company, threatening its business model in one of its biggest markets.