REFILE-UPDATE 1-Dassault to buy planning software provider Quintiq

(Corrects spelling of Quintiq in second and fifth paragraphs)
PARIS, July 24 Dassault Systemes is to
buy business planning software company Quintiq, its second
acquisition this month, taking the French management solutions
company into the metals, mining, oil and gas, rail delivery and
freight industries for the first time.
Dassault said it would pay about 250 million euros ($336
million) in cash for Netherlands and United States based,
privately-held Quintiq, which is majority owned by its senior
management team.
Dassault made the announcement as it reported a 7 percent
rise in second-quarter revenue, driven by growth at its services
division, and reaffirmed its full-year financial targets.
Its shares climbed 4.8 percent to 49.29 euros in early
trading on Thursday.
Founded in 1997, Quintiq seeks to solve supply planning
puzzles for large and complex companies. Its customers include
chip tool maker ASML, cement group Lafarge, and steelmaker
ArcelorMittal. It also plans and optimises operations for
delivery groups DHL and TNT, global retailer Walmart and the
Federal Aviation Administration.
Earlier this month, Dassault acquired simulations solutions
company SIMPACK on undisclosed financial terms.
($1 = 0.7432 Euros)
(Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Dominique Vidalon and
James Regan)