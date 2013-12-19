版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 19日 星期四 16:01 BJT

BRIEF-Dassault Aviation shares fall after Brazil snubs rafale jet

PARIS Dec 19 Dassault Aviation SA : * Shares open down 7 percent after Brazil snubs Rafale in fighter jets contract
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐