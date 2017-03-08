Dassault Aviation forecasts higher 2017 sales as profit drops

BRIEF-AMIRA NATURE FOODS OBTAINED A NATIONAL LISTING WITH REWE GROUP
* EXPANDED ITS DISTRIBUTION FOOTPRINT IN GERMANY BY OBTAINING A NATIONAL LISTING WITH REWE GROUP, A GERMAN RETAILER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, March 8 Dassault Aviation forecast a rise in net sales for 2017 compared to 2016, even though its annual profit fell on the back of a drop in orders and contracts last year.
The family-controlled maker of business jets and Rafale fighter jets, whose rivals include Gulfstream, Bombardier and Embraer, said on Wednesday that 2016 adjusted net profit fell 20 percent from a year ago to 384 million euros ($406 million).
However, Dassault Aviation was more upbeat for 2017, saying that Rafale exports would boost sales, with the company forecasting the delivery of 45 Falcon jets and 9 Rafale fighter jets for 2017. ($1 = 0.9464 euros) (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alexander Smith)
WASHINGTON, May 24 U.S. home resales fell more than expected in April, weighed down by a chronic shortage of houses on the market that is keeping prices elevated and sidelining prospective buyers.
NEW DELHI, May 24 India approved on Wednesday a long-awaited policy to boost local defence manufacturing by effectively picking industry champions that would tie up with foreign players and make high-tech defence equipment.