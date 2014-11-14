BRIEF-Datacolor AG says FY 2013/2014 sales up 14 pct to $70.0 million

Nov 14 Datacolor Ag

* Says FY 2013/2014 sales at $70.0 million, EBIT at $4.4 million and net income at $4.1 million - unchanged dividend of 11 Swiss francs per share proposed

* Says in fiscal 2013/14, Datacolor increased consolidated net sales by 14 pct to $70.0 million (2012/13: $61.2 million)

* Says FY EBITDA came to $6.5 million ($6.8 million year ago), EBIT to $4.4 million ($5.2 million year ago) and net income to usd 4.1 million ($4.5 million year ago)

* Says is proposing that a FY dividend of 11 Swiss francs be distributed, as in previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: