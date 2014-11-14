BRIEF-Datacolor AG says FY 2013/2014 sales up 14 pct to $70.0 million

BRIEF-ABB CEO says European political uncertainty is dragging on the economy
* CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer says european political uncertainty having a dampening effect on economy
Nov 14 Datacolor Ag
* Says FY 2013/2014 sales at $70.0 million, EBIT at $4.4 million and net income at $4.1 million - unchanged dividend of 11 Swiss francs per share proposed
* Says in fiscal 2013/14, Datacolor increased consolidated net sales by 14 pct to $70.0 million (2012/13: $61.2 million)
* Says FY EBITDA came to $6.5 million ($6.8 million year ago), EBIT to $4.4 million ($5.2 million year ago) and net income to usd 4.1 million ($4.5 million year ago)
* Says is proposing that a FY dividend of 11 Swiss francs be distributed, as in previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 20 European shares inched up on Thursday as strong results from Unilever lifted bluechip consumers staple stocks and helped offset weakness in the energy sector.
ZURICH, April 20 Swiss food giant Nestle maintained its modest 2-4 percent growth target for underlying sales this year, slightly less than Anglo-Dutch rival Unilever , after growth in the first quarter was hit by weak consumer demand for packaged foods in North America and weaker prices in western Europe.