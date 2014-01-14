版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 15日 星期三 05:38 BJT

BRIEF-Datalink shares up 25.1 pct after the bell following guidance

NEW YORK Jan 14 Datalink Corp : * Shares were up 25.1 percent after the bell following guidance
