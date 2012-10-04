Datalink sees 3rd-qtr results below expectation

Oct 4 Datalink Corp, which makes data
storage systems and software, estimated third-quarter results
below its forecast as customers held back on spending.
The company now expects to earn 14 cents to 15 cents per
share, on revenue of between $105 million and $106 million.
Datalink had forecast third-quarter earnings of between 20
cents and 25 cents per share, on revenue of between $117 million
and $122 million.
Analysts on average were expecting the company to earn 23
cents per share, on revenue of $120.4 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"We continue to see our customers remain cautious regarding
large capital expenditures, especially with the uncertainty
surrounding the current economic environment," Chief Executive
Paul Lidsky said in a statement.
Datalink is scheduled to report third-quarter results on
Oct. 25.
The company also said it expects to incur a charge of
$300,000, or $0.01 per share in the fourth quarter, related to
its acquisition of IT services company Strategic Technologies
Inc.
Shares of the company fell as much as 13 percent after the
bell. They had closed at $8.58 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.