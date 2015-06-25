CORRECTED-Dataminr finance chief departs unexpectedly - sources

(Corrects third paragraph to reflect that CFO's last day was
May 27)
By Lauren Tara LaCapra
NEW YORK, June 11 Dataminr Inc, a technology
company that alerts traders, government officials and
journalists to important tweets, has lost its chief financial
officer.
The abrupt departure of Tania Secor, who had been CFO since
November 2013, comes a few months after the company raised a
third round of funding from high-profile investors, valuing the
company at $700 million.
Two people familiar with the company told Reuters that Secor
left with no explanation to staff from management. Her last day
was May 27. A person who answered the phone at Dataminr said
Secor was no longer with the company. Secor did not respond to
attempts to reach her by phone, text, email or her social media
accounts.
Spokespeople for Dataminr said they could not immediately
comment on Secor because people they needed to ask about her
departure were traveling.
Dataminr is viewed as a hot startup in New York's burgeoning
technology sector, partly because of its special partnership
with Twitter Inc. Twitter allows the company to access
its "firehose" of public tweets - a complete data set of
messages sent out by those of its 302 million active users who
allow them to be seen by anyone.
Dataminr says it has an algorithm that can analyze the
Twitter data stream and isolate tweets that appear especially
important. Dataminr analysts then sort through those selected
tweets to alert clients about stocks, geopolitical issues, major
crimes and other types of events before they are reported
through mainstream media.
The site said it was first to alert subscribers about major
news events including an airport shooting in Djibouti last
August and a lightning strike in Venice Beach, California, a
month earlier.
Investors in its $130 million fundraising round in March
include Fidelity, Wellington Management Co and Credit Suisse
Group AG, as well as individuals like former Wall
Street bank CEOs John Mack and Vikram Pandit.
Secor had previously held CFO positions at the expert
network firm Gerson Lehrman Group, and for divisions of wealth
management firm Geller & Co and what was then known as The
McGraw Hill Cos, according to her LinkedIn profile.
(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; editing by Dan Wilchins and
Christian Plumb)