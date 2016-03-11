CORRECTED-Skype co-founder launches ultra-private messaging, with video

(Corrects to make clear user communications are stored on their
own devices in paragraph 5)
By Eric Auchard
FRANKFURT, March 10 A group of former Skype
technologists, backed by the co-founder of the messaging
platform, has introduced a new version of its own messaging
service that promises end-to-end encryption for all
conversations, including by video.
Wire, a 50-person start-up mostly made up of engineers, is
stepping into a global political debate over encryption that
pits privacy against security advocates, epitomised by the
standoff between the U.S. government and Apple.
The company said on Thursday it was adding video calling to
a package of private communications services that go beyond
existing messaging providers.
Rivals such as Facebook's Messenger and WhatsApp or
Telegram offer encryption on only parts of a message's journey
or for a specific set of services, it said.
Wire, which is based in Switzerland relays communications
through its network of cloud computers but user communications
are stored, in encrypted form, on their own devices. It delivers
privacy protections that are always on, even when callers use
multiple devices, such as a phone or desktop PC simultaneously.
This comprehensive approach poses fresh challenges to law
enforcers, who often seek to exploit gaps in encryption in
criminal or security investigations.
"We believe Wire is unique in the industry with always-on
encryption for all conversation(s), in groups or 1:1, with
simultaneous support for multiple devices," Wire Chief
Technology Officer Alan Duric said in a statement.
"Everything is end-to-end encrypted: That means voice and
video calls, texts, pictures, graphics - all the content you can
send," Wire Executive Chairman Janus Friis told Reuters.
The Danish entrepreneur was a co-founder of Skype, first
released in 2003, which was later sold to a series of owners and
is now a unit of Microsoft Corp.
Wire launched the first version of its self-titled
communications app late in 2014 to limited notice because it
offered encrypted calling and text services similar to a dozen
other apps, distinguished mainly by crystal-clear voice quality.
The app relies on standard, open-source encryption
techniques, which allows outside technical experts to evaluate
the security of its products rather than relying on trust.
Technical details can be found at wire.com/privacy/
Wire receives financial backing from Iconical, a group of
designers, engineers and executives that act as alternative to
traditional venture capital investors. Friis invests in Wire as
part of Iconical.
It has not disclosed how much funding it has received. A key
selling point for Wire is that it protects users from
advertising. Like many start-ups in this area, it is seeking to
grow quickly and discover a sustainable business model later.
(Editing by Mark Potter)