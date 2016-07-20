版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 00:46 BJT

France says orders Microsoft to stop collecting excessive data by users

BRUSSELS, July 20 The French data protection authority issued a formal notice to Microsoft Corporation to stop collecting excessive data from users without their consent, it said on Wednesday.

The Chair of the National Data Protection Commission (CNIL) said Microsoft had three months to comply with French law and "to stop collecting excessive data and tracking browsing by users without their consent," it said in a statement. (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; editing by Adrian Croft)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐