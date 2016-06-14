Daetwyler agrees $1 billion deal to buy Premier Farnell

ZURICH, June 14 Daetwyler Holding AG
said on Tuesday it has agreed to buy Premier Farnell Plc
in an all-cash offer that valued the British electronic
component distributor at just over 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.04
billion).
Altdorf, Switzerland-based Daetwyler, which distributes more
than 500,000 electronics products under brands like Nedis, said
the two companies had complementary product ranges and
geographic footprints. The combination would create a group with
combined revenues of 2.5 billion francs, Daetwyler said.
The two companies have agreed on the terms of the all-cash
offer, with Daetwyler agreeing to pay each Premier Farnell
shareholder 165 pence in cash per share. The deal values the
entire share capital of Premier Farnell at approximately 848
million francs with an enterprise value of 1.09 billion francs.
($1 = 0.9636 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)