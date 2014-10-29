版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 29日 星期三 14:39 BJT

BRIEF-Daetwyler Holding completes acquisition of American Keystone Holdings

Oct 29 Daetwyler Holding AG :

* Says completes acquisition of American Keystone Holdings, Inc.to reinforce U.S. sales and distribution

* Says now owns Keystone Holdings, Inc., parent company of Columbia Engineered Rubber, Inc., Dayton, Ohio, USA Source text - bit.ly/1DZSpV2 Further company coverage:
