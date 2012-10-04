Dave & Buster's withdraws IPO

Oct 4 Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc withdrew
its planned IPO, citing volatile market conditions, a day before
it was to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
"While we received significant interest from potential
investors, current market conditions are not optimal for an IPO
at this time," Chief Executive Steve King said in a statement.
The Dallas-based company in September said it planned to
sell about 7.7 million shares at between $12 and $14 each. It
had filed for an IPO of up to $150 million last July.
Nutritional supplements seller ViSalus Inc and semiconductor
company Cortina Systems Inc also withdrew their IPOs last month.
Dave & Buster's owns and operates stores that combine dining
and entertainment, providing a casual dining menu with a range
of entertainment options. It owned 59 stores in the United
States and Canada as of Sept. 4.
Goldman Sachs & Co, Jefferies and Piper Jaffray were the
lead underwriters to the offering.
Dave & Buster's is majority backed by Oak Hill Capital
Partners.