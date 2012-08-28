David's Bridal sold to buyout firm for $1.05 billion

Google's digital assistant comes to new Android phones
Feb 26 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Sunday that it will bring its digital assistant to smartphones running the latest versions of its Android operating system, vastly expanding its reach.
Aug 28 David's Bridal Inc will be sold to private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice in a deal that values the wedding dress retailer at $1.05 billion, Clayton, Dubilier said on Tuesday.
David's Bridal, a 300-store chain with a 60-year history, offers moderately priced wedding gowns and accessories, and in recent years has increased its higher end offerings, including a line designed by Vera Wang.
Federated Department Stores Inc, which was renamed Macy's Inc in 2007, sold its David's Bridal business that year to an affiliate of Los Angeles-based buyout firm Leonard Green & Partners for approximately $750 million in cash.
Leonard Green will remain a minority partner in David's Bridal.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Goldman Sachs Bank USA, and Morgan Stanley committed to providing debt financing for the transaction.
Debevoise & Plimpton LLP was legal adviser to Clayton, Dubilier & Rice. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Barclays acted as financial advisers and Latham & Watkins LLP acted as legal adviser to David's Bridal.
Feb 26 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Sunday that it will bring its digital assistant to smartphones running the latest versions of its Android operating system, vastly expanding its reach.
* Unit Nebras Power to acquire BTU Power's stake in Asia Gulf Power, Asia Gulf Power Service and BTU Rades for $93 million
* Advent won't withdraw offer after deadline-sources (Adds sources on Advent bid)