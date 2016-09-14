MOVES-Davis Advisors hires senior former Deutsche Bank ETF exec

| NEW YORK, Sept 14
NEW YORK, Sept 14 Davis Advisors has hired a
prominent exchange-traded fund executive, he said on Wednesday,
as stock fund managers seek to enter the fast-growing ETF
business.
Dodd Kittsley, who left Deutsche Bank AG this
summer, joined Davis as a director to help the Tucson,
Arizona-based company market ETFs, he said in an interview.
The privately held company, a traditional stockpicker
focused on identifying and buying cheap stocks, this year
applied to offer its first ETFs.
Kittsley, an industry veteran who has worked for BlackRock
Inc's iShares, recently left Deutsche Bank's U.S. asset
management unit, where he had a high-profile role as head of
strategy for ETFs and other similar products for two years,
Reuters reported last month.
Despite the fast growth of those funds, traditional asset
managers have often struggled to attract investors to their ETFs
in a market dominated by a handful of players, including
BlackRock, Vanguard Group and State Street Corp.
Deutsche's Asset and Wealth Management's Americas division
is known for products that reduce the risk of currency
devaluations, which lower returns on international stocks. Its
U.S. ETF business managed $15 billion at the end of August, up
from about $2 billion two years earlier, according to
Morningstar Inc data.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Richard Chang)