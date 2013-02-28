REFILE-RESEARCH ALERT-Davis + Henderson: RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform; price target to C$23 from C$24

Feb 28 Feb 28 Davis + Henderson Corp : * RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform; price target to C$23 from C$24 For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .1568 For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .4899