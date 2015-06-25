DaVita Healthcare Partners to pay $450 mln for violating False Claims Act -U.S. Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON, June 24 DaVita Healthcare Partners
Inc, the largest provider of dialysis services in the
United States, has agreed to pay $450 million to resolve claims
that it violated the False Claims Act, the U.S. Justice
Department said on Wednesday.
It said the Denver-based company, whose largest shareholder
is Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, knowingly
created unnecessary waste in administering the drugs Zemplar and
Venofer to dialysis patients, and then billed the federal
government.
The company allegedly administered single-use vials of
Zemlar containing larger doses of the drug than patients needed
and charged the government for entire vials, even though
leftovers were thrown out, according to the complaint. It also
required nurses to frequently administer Venofer in small
amounts "to maximize wastage," the department said.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Lisa Lambert)