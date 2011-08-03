UPDATE 2-DaVita raises forecast, announces DOJ probe

* Adjusted EPS $1.17 vs Street view $1.14

* Operating revenue up 7.5 pct at $1.71 bln

* Raises 2011, 2012 operating income forecast

* Announces Colorado DOJ investigation (Adds details of U.S. Justice Department probe)

LOS ANGELES, Aug 3 DaVita Inc (DVA.N), the biggest U.S. operator of dialysis clinics, raised its profit forecast for 2011 and 2012 and said it is being investigated by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado.

The Denver, Colorado-based company reported second-quarter net income of $100 million, or $1.03 a share, down from $107.9 million, or $1.04 a share, a year ago.

Excluding a 14 cent per share goodwill writedown, DaVita's profit was $1.17 per share, while net operating revenue rose 7.5 percent to $1.71 billion.

Analysts, on an average, expected adjusted earnings of $1.14 per share on revenue of $1.67 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

DaVita raised its full-year 2011 operating income forecast to $1.08 billion to $1.12 billion from a previous estimate of $1.04 billion to $1.10 billion and said it expects 2012 operating income of $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion.

The company also said the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado has opened a grand jury investigation of "certain activities of the company." It said the scope of the probe is unclear, but it appears to overlap with investigations by the Eastern District of Missouri and the Justice Department's Office of Inspector General in Dallas.

DaVita said in June that it accepted a subpoena from the Dallas office related to a civil investigation regarding the company's financial relationship with physicians. (Reporting by Deena Beasley. Editing by Andre Grenon and Robert MacMillan)