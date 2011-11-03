UPDATE 1-DaVita third-quarter profit rises 13 percent

BRIEF-Boral says shareholders of Headwaters approve acquisition by co
* Shareholders of Headwaters approved transaction, with over 98 pct of votes cast in favour of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Adjusted EPS $1.45 vs Street view $1.45
* Net revenue rises 9.7 pct to $1.81 billion
* Company reaffirms 2011, 2012 outlook
LOS ANGELES, Nov 3 DaVita Inc (DVA.N), the biggest U.S. operator of dialysis clinics, said its third-quarter profit rose 13 percent, meeting Wall Street estimates, as treatment volumes increased.
The company reported net income attributable to DaVita of $135.4 million, or $1.42 a share, compared with $119.4 million, or $1.15 a share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, Davita earned $1.45 per share, matching the average analyst estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net operating revenue rose nearly 10 percent to $1.81 billion. Analysts had expected $1.78 billion.
DaVita said it still expects full-year operating income of $1.125 billion to $1.155 billion in 2011 and $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion in 2012.
Shares of DaVita, which rose 4.8 percent to close at $73.52 in regular trading, were slightly lower at $73.46 after hours.
(Reporting by Deena Beasley, editing by Bernard Orr)
* Legal settlement with the city of Chicago - Qui Tam claim-rdf.ax
SYDNEY, Feb 6 After a long pause, the auctioneer commissioned to sell a northern Sydney beach-side apartment for in excess of A$800,000 ($614,391) puts his gavel away, unable to entice a single bid.