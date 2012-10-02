DOJ drops inquiry against DaVita without charges

Oct 2 Dialysis clinic operator DaVita Inc
said the U.S. Department of Justice dropped its
seven-year-long civil and criminal investigation into its
financial and marketing practices and that no charges would be
filed.
The investigation initiated by the U.S. Attorney's Office
(USAO) for St. Louis in 2005 covered the company's joint
ventures, financial relationships with physicians and services
provided to patients, and included the administration and
billing of DaVita's anemia drug, Epogen.
"The USAO closed its investigation without filing any
charges, without demanding any payments and without seeking any
changes in company policies," DaVita said in a statement.
DaVita said in October 2011 that it was the subject of
another government investigation into payments for infusion
drugs covered by the Medicaid health program for the poor in New
York.
Shares of Denver, Colorado-based DaVita closed at $103.44 on
Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.