DaVita quarterly revenue rises 5.15 pct

Feb 16 DaVita Inc reported on Thursday a 5.15 percent rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by its kidney care business.

Net income attributable to the company was $157.7 million, or 80 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $6 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

The U.S. dialysis service provider's revenue rose to $3.72 billion from $3.53 billion. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)