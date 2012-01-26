Barclays CEO "more comfortable" with euro debt risks

BRIEF-Trillium Therapeutics provides additional details on TTI-621
* Trillium Therapeutics provides additional details on TTI-621
DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 26 Banks have relaxed somewhat in comparison to a year ago over the risks to the sector from the euro zone's debt crisis, Barclays chief executive Bob Diamond said on Thursday.
Echoing comments by other bankers meeting at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, Diamond said the European Central Bank's provision of almost half a trillion euros in cheap 3-year loans to lenders had helped ease the situation.
He added that bankers still wanted to ensure any default by Greece was orderly as talks continue between Athens and its private sector creditors on agreeing the terms of a managed write-down of its outstanding debt.
* Trillium Therapeutics provides additional details on TTI-621
* Entegra Financial Corp announces extension of stock repurchase program
* Noble Corp Plc - In Jan 2017, a subsidiary of Transocean Ltd filed suit against co and certain of its units for patent infringement in a Texas federal court