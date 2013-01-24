UPDATE 1-Cameron warns Europe over 'shoehorning' political union

DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 24 Prime Minister David
Cameron warned European leaders on Thursday that any attempt to
shoehorn countries into ever deeper political union was a
mistake that Britain would not be a part of.
"Countries in Europe have their histories, their traditions,
their institutions, want their own sovereignty, their ability to
make their own choices, and to try and shoehorn countries into a
centralised political union would be a great mistake for Europe,
and Britain wouldn't be part of it," Cameron told CEOs and
investors in a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Cameron's speech at Davos comes a day after he promised
Britons a vote on quitting the European Union, saying the
country would have a referendum by the end of 2017.
"Britain is a major European player on all of the issues
where Europe needs to act - being more competitive, fighting
terrorism, combating climate change - we are right out there
leading the arguments, making the arguments."
"And that is the sort of political action that we need. But
a centralised political union? Not for me, not for Britain,"
Cameron said.