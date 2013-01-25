Canada's Flaherty less optimistic on Keystone prospects

* Flaherty says Obama's speech "not encouraging"
* Washington to decide on Keystone XL in coming months
* Industry evaluating alternative routes
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 25 U.S. President Barack
Obama's emphasis in his inaugural address on fighting climate
change may not bode well for the contentious project to build
the Keystone XL oil pipeline, Canada's finance minister said on
Friday.
The Canadian government has been an enthusiastic supporter
of TransCanada Corp's plan to build the $5.3 billion
pipeline, which would open up a huge new market on the U.S. Gulf
Coast for crude derived from oil sands in Alberta.
Washington faces a decision in the next few months on
whether to approve the project, a possible cure for deeply
discounted Canadian crude prices.
"I had reason for optimism before the election that the
president would approve it, were he re-elected, but his speech
the other day was not encouraging," Finance Minister Jim
Flaherty told Reuters at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Obama promised in his address on Monday to combat climate
change, citing recent fires, drought and storms, "knowing that
the failure to do so would betray our children and future
generations". The United States had to be a leader in
sustainable energy, Obama said, putting the issue as a matter of
national security and economic opportunity.
Environmental groups oppose Keystone XL, saying it would
encourage more carbon-intensive tar sands development.
Surging output and tight export pipeline capacity has pulled
the price of Canadian heavy crude in recent months to less than
half the value of international benchmark Brent crude. This is
hurting the public finances in Alberta, which warned this week
of a C$6 billion ($6 billion) shortfall in revenue for its
2013-14 fiscal year as a result.
The Canadian economy, which depends heavily on energy and
commodity prices, is also suffering, according to the central
bank.
Flaherty pointed out that the energy industry was putting
together alternative plans to move Alberta crude to new markets.
Some include Enbridge Inc's C$6 billion Northern
gateway pipeline to the Pacific Coast, proposals to ship the oil
to Quebec and further east, and even a scheme to build a
railroad to Alaska, where the crude could be shipped to the oil
port at Valdez.
"We will go wherever we have to go. We are going to create
markets for Canadian commodities," Flaherty said. Asked how fast
such plans could be put in motion, he said: "We'll do it
quickly. We have major projects right now on our agenda and we
will encourage them."
TransCanada first applied to build Keystone XL in 2008.
Obama rejected it last year, saying it needed a new route around
the environmentally sensitive Sandhills region of Nebraska.
This week, Nebraska's governor approved the reworked path
that skirts the area, and 53 U.S. senators wrote to Obama urging
him to approve the project, citing energy security and jobs
benefits. The state department, which is handling the issue
because the pipeline would cross the Canadian border, said it
will not make a ruling until at least the end of March.