Dimon apologises to shareholders for "whale" loss

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 5
ZURICH, April 5 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,659 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
Jan 23 JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon apologised to shareholders for the $6 billion loss caused by the so-called "whale" trade, calling it a "terrible mistake," but said the bank has moved on and is still highly profitable.
"If you're a shareholder of mine, I apologize deeply," Dimon said at a presentation at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. "But we had record results and life goes on."
Despite a $6.2 billion loss from bad trades in JPMorgan's chief investment office last year, the bank still managed to earn a record $21.3 billion in 2012.
JPMorgan Chase is the largest U.S. bank, with $2.36 trillion in assets as of Dec. 31. Its chief investment office has since been restructured and traders and executives involved with the bad trade - referred to as the "whale" trade after the nickname of a London-based trader involved - were dismissed.
After an internal review, Dimon's bonus was cut in half to $11 million for 2012.
(Adds comment, detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, April 5 London copper rallied on Wednesday as China returned from a two-day break to buy up metals following brighter global manufacturing reports, while zinc and nickel tracked a rally in steel. "Markets will be watching for signs of a pick up in physical activity in China now Q1 and all its credit restraints of the last couple of weeks recede," said Kingdom Futures in a report. "People will look
HOUSTON, April 5 Nearly a century after Chevron Corp amassed the No. 2 stake in America's largest oilfield, Chief Executive John Watson is hitting the accelerator on developing the company's vast Permian Basin holdings.