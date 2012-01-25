Global firms sharpen currency hedging on euro concern

| DAVOS, Switzerland
International firms are spending more time at the highest levels
discussing how to hedge currency risk, particularly
euro-denominated earnings and transactions, in readiness for a
worst case scenario of a euro zone breakup.
Companies are scrutinising the inbuilt protections in their
hedge contracts and robustness of the settlement process if the
euro were to collapse, bankers and executives said in interviews
leading up to and during the World Economic Forum in Davos.
"Any CFO or any CEO of a company today, much like in the
late 70s, is spending more time thinking about alternate
outcomes," said Vasant Prabhu, chief financial officer of U.S.
hotel operator Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc.
"And currencies clearly are an element of that right now."
The implied volatility on 1-year euro/dollar contracts
, a guide to future price direction in the spot
currency market, has come down from the highs of
October/November. But companies remain worried about future
swings and the impact on earnings and acquisitions.
Firms are increasingly turning to tools such as currency
options -- which give them the right but not the obligation to
buy or sell a currency at a particular exchange rate - to
protect against extreme volatility. They are also trying to
maximize ways of naturally hedging their exposure by trying to
match assets and liabilities in a particular currency.
"There are more questions that are raised now -- questions
that were never raised before are now coming to the surface,"
said Marc Zenner, co-head of Corporate Finance Advisory at
JPMorgan Investment Banking, speaking in New York.
"If you had any of these contracts or agreements a couple of
years ago you would probably not even have dared to ask the
question, 'OK, what would it mean if countries X, Y, Z leave the
euro.' That would not have been even part of the discussion."
Tech giant Hewlett-Packard, for example, has added
the possibility of a country exiting the euro and currency
volatility due to the European debt crisis to the list of
disclosures about risks to its business. HP gets about 65
percent of its sales from countries outside the United States.
"In the event that one or more European countries were to
replace the euro with another currency, HP sales into such
countries, or into Europe generally, would likely be adversely
affected until stable exchange rates are established," HP said
in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
last month.
Discussions about managing currency risk are taking place at
the highest levels of management because of the sheer scale of
the potential impact of a euro zone break up. Once the purview
of the treasurer, the topic now exercises the CEO and the CFO,
often prompted by questions from the board.
Jacques Brand, Global Co-Head of Investment Banking Coverage
and Advisory at Deutsche Bank, recounted a November
conversation with a CEO of a large company based in the U.S.
Midwest, which sees a significant portion of its revenue base
come from outside the United States.
"He had never hedged foreign exchange, but it was now a
topic of conversation he was personally involved in," Brand said
in an interview in New York. "Risk management on a global basis
is now the topic at the CEO and board level and we are in active
dialogue around hedging strategies."
"Historically, the CEO, the board, the CFO and the head of
M&A have relegated risk management activities. In this volatile
environment, the treasurer is working more closely than ever
with senior management," Brand said.
PLANNING FOR ARMAGEDDON
With the euro zone crisis dragging on, companies are
increasingly trying to understand what would happen if the euro
were to break up and the various scenarios under which something
like that could happen, and how to plan for them.
One piece of advice that bankers say they are giving clients
is to get the paperwork in order and narrow the number of
jurisdictions that hedge contracts are subject to.
"Our advice to clients is to make documentation as
consistent and uniform as possible," said Jackie Morriss, a
managing director in Foreign Exchange Sales at Deutsche Bank in
New York. Restricting business to counterparty banks in a single
jurisdiction was another smart move because they would use many
of the same terms.
Hedge contracts are typically governed by the International
Swaps and Derivatives Association but there isn't anything
explicit in the definitions put together by the derivatives
industry body about how to settle those contracts should the
euro fall apart, according to a lawyer at a major investment
bank, who was not authorized to speak publicly.
There would need to be a market protocol to settle
contracts. One method could be to have a fixed ratio of
component new currencies, the weighted average of which could
then determine the payout, according to the lawyer.
Several bankers said they expected the euro to depreciate if
a country left the currency. They forecast volatility will
continue in the coming months, keeping the cost of hedging high.
One proxy for the cost is the implied volatility on 1-year
euro/dollar contracts. That was around 13.7 percent this month,
after touching about 16 percent in October. It compares with
about 8 percent in January 2008, before the financial crisis
fully took hold. Volatility tends to fall when the market
expects a currency to trade in a range.
"The market's expectation is that we will see continued
volatility, which means that even at that 13 percent level it
might be inexpensive -- and hedging the tail risk is really a
very efficient and effective process to consider," Deutsche
Bank's Morriss said.
NATURAL HEDGES
Switzerland-based Adecco Group, which provides HR services
such as temporary staffing and permanent placement, gets most of
its business in Europe, but also has as much as 20 percent
coming from the United States and 7 percent from Japan.
Chief Financial Officer Dominik De Daniel said the company
provides services in the same currency as its clients and has
short-term -- weekly or monthly -- billing cycles, which hedge
its currency risks automatically.
Hotel operator Starwood typically hedges about half of its
euro exposure -- its second-largest after the U.S. dollar -- at
a fixed level through tools such as forward contracts, which
allow the company to buy the currency at a specific price.
"It really does a great job of reducing the volatility
without us really speculating," Prabhu said. "We do not view
ourselves as currency experts. We do not view ourselves as
currency speculators."
CROSS-BORDER DEALS
Hedging for currency risk is also becoming a more important
conversation in cross-border deals. The costs can add up in
large transactions. HP, for example, recorded $276 million of
charges in connection with the acquisition of Autonomy Corp,
with $265 million coming from the net cost of British pound
options it bought to limit foreign exchange rate risk.
"It is becoming far more important and a much larger portion
of our discussion is revolving around, 'How do you take that
risk off the table?'" said Peter Tague, a managing director in
Citigroup Inc's Global M&A group, in New York.
"Not that it means that deals aren't getting done. It simply
means that clients are prepared to pay for insurance in a way
that perhaps they haven't in the past."
Citigroup has bankers in New York and London who are
technically part of the forex group but cross the 'Chinese wall'
to work alongside M&A teams advising clients on cross-border
deals.
Sometimes, the banks take the risk of the hedge through a
product called a deal contingent contract. In such a contract,
the bank would agree to sell currency to a client at a premium
to where it is currently trading but at a lower price than a
similar currency option.
"One of the interesting aspects of 2011 was the number of
smaller corporate companies that dipped their toe in the deal
contingent pool," Deutsche Bank's Morriss said. "For the most
part, prior to that, deal contingent capital was really the
realm of private equity sponsors."