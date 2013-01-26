Monti needs to go beyond Davos crowd to conquer Italy

* Monti must widen appeal to recession hit Italians
* Former PM Berlusconi launching tax-cutting offensive
By Lisa Jucca
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 26 Mario Monti was
preaching to the converted at an annual meeting of elite bankers
and policymakers in Davos, but he must woo austerity-hit
Italians and fend off a populist offensive to have similar
success at national elections next month.
The Italian prime minister, an internationally respected
former European Commissioner who now leads a centrist coalition,
was welcomed as a hero as he arrived in this Swiss ski resort
for a two-day stint at the World Economic Forum (WEF).
Foreign bankers who met Monti at a 45-minute, closed-door
session described him as charming and thanked him for "saving
Italy and Europe" when he took the helm of a technocrat
government at the peak of the euro zone crisis 15 months ago.
Yet there was concern that promises of lower taxes and an
easy way out of recession made by centre-right leader and former
prime minister Silvio Berlusconi may resonate among ordinary
voters and end up derailing Italy's reforms.
"Monti has done a very good job in the time he had. It is of
paramount importance that his reforms are further implemented in
the next political regime," said Herbert Scheidt, chairman of
Swiss private bank Vontobel.
"The political class has to ...stop making promises they
cannot hold. They have to give a clear picture of the reality to
their citizens."
WEF founder Klaus Schwab, a friend of Monti's, said there
was "not sufficient knowledge about the depth of reforms"
carried out in Italy and allowed the former economics professor
to outline his achievements during a special one-to-one session.
"On behalf of all here in the room I wish you the
possibility to continue on the path you have outlined," Schwab
said, referring to the Feb 24-25 ballot Monti faces.
STABILITY NEEDED
Polls have up until now pointed to a victory of the
centre-left Democratic Party led by Pier Luigi Bersani, who may
eventually team up with Monti's centrists after the vote.
But Berlusconi, who has never attended the WEF, was seen
making strides among ordinary Italians who are yet to see the
benefit of Monti's reforms while the recession bites.
"The willingness to do reforms when Monti stepped in was
incredibly high. The resistance is now incredible," said
Siegfried Wolf, chairman of the supervisory board of Sberbank
Europe AG, a unit of Russian lender Sberbank.
"That is why Berlusconi may once again find a good tail wind
and Italy may end up having an unstable government."
At home in Italy, Giulio Tremonti, a former economy minister
under Berlusconi and fierce opponent of Monti, criticised the
prime minister for spending time with the "enlightened in Davos"
while a crisis raged back home over secret derivatives trades at
bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena.
The mounting crisis at Italy's third-largest lender, a bank
with strong links with the centre-left, risks eroding support
for the Democratic Party.
Italy, which was on the verge of default in late 2011, has
been able to regain investors' confidence under Monti. Borrowing
costs on its massive public debt have halved since he came to
power.
"Monti has done a lot in Italy and we are already seeing the
first effects of that because the market in Italy is stabilising
while Spain is further decelerating," said Patrick De
Maeseneire, chief executive of staffing company Adecco
, who attended a private meeting with Monti.
(Reporting by Lisa Jucca; editing by Gavin Jones and Jason
Neely)