Deutsche CEO predicts cash will be gone in a decade

DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 20 Cash won't be around
in a decade, the chief executive of one of Europe's biggest
banks predicted on Wednesday.
""Cash I think in ten years time probably won't (exist).
There is no need for it, it is terribly inefficient and
expensive," John Cryan, chief executive of Deutsche Bank, said
during a discussion on financial technology, known as "fintech".
Other predictions made during the panel discussion at the
World Economic Forum in Davos included James Gorman, chief
executive of Morgan Stanley, who warned against "hysteria"
surrounding fintech.
"This is going to unfold over many years in many ways."
Dan Schulman, CEO of Paypal, flagged cybercrime as the
biggest threat to the financial industry.
"The big next stress is that the financial system is going
to be hacked for one or two days".
