CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-In Davos, Xi makes case for Chinese leadership role

* Xi warns against trade war in apparent message to Trump
* He is first Chinese president to appear at WEF
* Appearance comes amid rising tensions with Trump team
* China economy worries ease but big risks remain
By Noah Barkin and Elizabeth Piper
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 Chinese President Xi
Jinping offered a vigorous defence of free trade at the World
Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday in a speech that underscored
Beijing's desire to play a greater global role as the United
States turns inward.
In the first appearance by a Chinese leader at the annual
meeting of political leaders, CEOs and bankers in the Swiss
Alps, Xi also cautioned other countries against blindly pursuing
their national interests, in an apparent reference to the
"America first" policies of Donald Trump.
Real estate mogul and former reality TV star Trump, who will
be inaugurated as U.S. president on Friday, campaigned on a
promise to confront China more aggressively on trade.
He has vowed to renegotiate or ditch multilateral trade
agreements and protect U.S. industries from foreign competition
by levying new tariffs on goods from abroad.
Xi likened protectionism to "locking oneself in a dark room"
in the hopes of protecting oneself from danger, but in so doing,
cutting off all "light and air".
"No one will emerge as a winner in a trade war," Xi said in
a nearly hour-long speech in a massive conference hall as U.S.
Vice President Joe Biden looked on.
He said Beijing would not boost its trade competitiveness by
devaluing its currency, something Trump has repeatedly said
China has done in the past, and urged all signatories of a
landmark climate deal in Paris last year to stick to the
agreement.
Trump has criticised the deal and indicated he may pull the
United States out of it.
LEADERSHIP VACUUM
As Trump vows to focus on American interests, Europe is
increasingly pre-occupied with its own troubles, from Brexit and
militant attacks to the string of elections this year in which
anti-globalisation populists could score gains.
This has left a vacuum that China seems eager to fill.
More than half a dozen senior Chinese government figures
joined Xi in travelling to Davos, whereas in prior years Beijing
sent fewer, lower-level officials.
A large number of sessions at the WEF are focused on Asia
this year, including one entitled "Asia Takes the Lead".
"In a world marked by great uncertainty and volatility the
world is looking to China," WEF founder and chairman Klaus
Schwab said before welcoming Xi to the stage.
Former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt, reacting to Xi's
speech on Twitter, said: "There is a vacuum when it comes to
global economic leadership, and Xi Jinping is clearly aiming to
fill it. With some success."
Ian Bremmer, president of political risk consultancy Eurasia
Group, tweeted: "Davos reaction to Xi speech: Success on all
counts. Miles away from any official Chinese speech before".
Xi's appearance took place at a time of rising tensions
between Beijing and Trump, who broke with decades of precedent
last month by taking a congratulatory telephone call from the
president of Taiwan, which Beijing sees as part of China.
Last week Trump said that America's "One China" policy was
up for negotiation, triggering a furious response from state-run
Chinese newspapers who said Beijing would be forced to "take off
the gloves" if Trump did not change his rhetoric.
Although Xi painted a picture of China as a "wide open"
economy, his government has come under mounting criticism from
trading partners for its continued restrictions on foreign
investments at a time when its state-run firms are aggressively
pursuing acquisitions in Europe.
In an apparent nod to these criticisms, China's cabinet
announced ahead of Xi's speech that it would take steps to ease
limits on investment in banks and other financial institutions.
But no further details were provided, nor a timetable for
their implementation.
"Today, I think there is a big question mark as to how China
pivots in this world," Bob Moritz, global chairman of
PricewaterhouseCoopers, told Reuters in Davos.
"Will they be more regional or global in their mindset and,
more importantly, in their negotiations? It's something we are
going to have to watch over the next 12 months."
'NEW NORMAL'
China, the world's top exporter, is heavily dependent on
free trade and would be hit hard by a new wave of protectionism
and a broader backlash against globalisation.
In his speech, Xi acknowledged that globalisation had become
a "Pandora's Box", benefiting certain segments of society while
harming others. ""It was the best of times, it was the worst of
times," Xi said, quoting Charles Dickens.
But he said globalisation was not to blame for the global
financial crisis, which he attributed to an excessive pursuit of
profits, nor for the flood of refugees from the Middle East,
which he said was due to conflicts in Syria and the broader
region.
Fears of a hard economic landing in China roiled global
markets during last year's WEF meeting.
Those concerns have eased but the International Monetary
Fund warned on Monday about ongoing risks to the Chinese
economy, including its high reliance on government spending,
record lending by state banks and an overheating property
market.
Xi tried to send a reassuring message, saying the economy
had entered a "new normal" driven by household consumption.
Despite a sluggish global economy, he said China's economy was
likely to have grown by 6.7 percent in 2016.
But some economists in Davos remain cautious.
"China is still one of the biggest risks, and I think the
only reason it is not at the top of the list is that the United
States has become such a locus of uncertainty," said Kenneth
Rogoff, an economist at Harvard University.
(Additional reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Pravin Char)