UPDATE 5-In Davos, Xi makes case for Chinese leadership role

* Xi warns against trade war in apparent message to Trump
* He is first Chinese president to appear at WEF
* Appearance comes amid rising tensions with Trump team
* China economy worries ease but big risks remain
By Noah Barkin and Elizabeth Piper
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 Chinese President Xi
Jinping offered a vigorous defence of globalisation on Tuesday,
pushing back against the "America First" rhetoric of incoming
U.S. president Donald Trump and signalling Beijing's desire to
play a bigger role on the global stage.
Xi's speech to political leaders, CEOs and bankers at the
World Economic Forum in Davos was a first by a Chinese leader
and marked a possible shift in the global political landscape as
western democracies struggle with the rise of populist
nationalism.
China, a one-party communist state that maintains tough
restrictions on foreign investment, would seem an unlikely
champion of free markets at an event that has become synonymous
with global capitalism.
But with Trump promising a more protectionist, insular
approach and Europe preoccupied with its own problems, from
Brexit to terror attacks, China sees an opportunity to fill what
could become a vacuum in global economic leadership.
Speaking before a vast audience that included U.S. Vice
President Joe Biden, Xi likened protectionism to "locking
oneself in a dark room" and cutting off all "light and air".
"No one will emerge as a winner in a trade war," Xi said in
the nearly hour-long speech.
Real estate mogul and former reality TV star Trump, who will
be inaugurated as U.S. president on Friday, campaigned on a
promise to confront China more aggressively on trade and
renegotiate or ditch multilateral trade agreements.
His entourage has accused China of waging economic war
against the United States.
But Xi pushed back against the accusations of unfair trade
practices, saying Beijing would not devlaue its currency for
competitive advantage, as Trump has repeatedly accused it of
doing in the past.
Xi also urged all signatories of a landmark climate deal
agreed in Paris roughly one year ago to stick to the agreement,
a clear message to Trump, who has criticised the deal and
indicated he may pull the United States out of it.
"LOOKING TO CHINA"
In a sign of China's ambitions, more than half a dozen
senior Chinese government figures joined Xi in travelling to
Davos in the Swiss Alps this week, a bigger and more high-level
delegation than in previous years.
A large number of WEF panels are focused on Asia, including
one entitled "Asia Takes the Lead".
"In a world marked by great uncertainty and volatility the
world is looking to China," WEF founder and chairman Klaus
Schwab said before welcoming Xi to the stage.
Former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt, reacting to Xi's
speech on Twitter, said: "There is a vacuum when it comes to
global economic leadership, and Xi Jinping is clearly aiming to
fill it. With some success."
Ian Bremmer, president of political risk consultancy Eurasia
Group, tweeted: "Davos reaction to Xi speech: Success on all
counts. Miles away from any official Chinese speech before".
Xi's appearance comes at a time of rising tensions between
Beijing and Trump, who broke with decades of precedent last
month by taking a congratulatory telephone call from the
president of Taiwan, which Beijing sees as part of China.
Last week Trump said America's "One China" policy was up for
negotiation, triggering a furious response from state-run
Chinese newspapers who said Beijing would be forced to "take off
the gloves" if Trump did not change his rhetoric.
Although Xi painted a picture of China as a "wide open"
economy, his government has come under mounting criticism from
trading partners for its continued restrictions on foreign
investments at a time when its state-run firms are aggressively
pursuing acquisitions in Europe.
In an apparent nod to these criticisms, China's cabinet
announced ahead of Xi's speech that it would take steps to ease
limits on investment in banks and other financial institutions.
But no further details were provided, nor a timetable for
their implementation.
Some officials, speaking on condition of anonymity,
suggested that China was simply manoeuvring to take economic
advantage of what appearso be a growing divide between the
United States and Europe.
BIG QUESTION MARK
"Today, I think there is a big question mark as to how China
pivots in this world," Bob Moritz, global chairman of
PricewaterhouseCoopers, told Reuters in Davos.
"Will they be more regional or global in their mindset and,
more importantly, in their negotiations? It's something we are
going to have to watch over the next 12 months."
Fears of a hard economic landing in China roiled global
markets during last year's WEF meeting.
Those concerns have eased but the International Monetary
Fund warned on Monday about ongoing risks to the Chinese
economy, including its high reliance on government spending,
record lending by state banks and an overheating property
market.
Xi tried to send a reassuring message, saying the economy
had entered a "new normal" driven by household consumption.
Despite a sluggish global economy, he said China's economy was
likely to have grown by 6.7 percent in 2016.
But some economists in Davos remain cautious.
"China is still one of the biggest risks, and I think the
only reason it is not at the top of the list is that the United
States has become such a locus of uncertainty," said Kenneth
Rogoff, an economist at Harvard University.
