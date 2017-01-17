Trump adviser warns of risks from strong dollar

DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 17 A senior adviser to
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump warned on Tuesday about the
risk from a stronger dollar.
"We need to be careful about the rising currency," Anthony
Scaramucci of Skybridge Capital told a panel discussion at the
World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos.
David Rubenstein of the Carlyle Group told the same panel
that he feared a "Mexican-style" crisis if the dollar continued
to rise, putting pressure on emerging market countries that have
borrowed in dollars.
He said he expected a strengthening dollar to be the
"biggest challenge" for the economic outlook over the coming
year.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin)