UPDATE 1-Trump adviser warns of risks to U.S. economy of strong dollar

(Adds quotes)
By Noah Barkin
DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 17 A senior adviser to
Donald Trump warned about the risks of a stronger dollar at the
World Economic Forum on Tuesday, saying it could make it more
difficult for the president-elect to deliver on his promise to
revitalise the U.S. economy.
"We need to be careful about the rising currency, not just
because of what is going on internationally but it will have an
impact internally to the United States as well," Anthony
Scaramucci, who will become a White House adviser and public
liaison to government agencies and businesses, said in Davos.
Hedge fund manager Scaramucci's views were echoed by other
bankers and investors, including David Rubenstein of the Carlyle
Group, who warned of a repeat of the 1990s emerging
markets crisis which forced Bill Clinton to bail out Mexico.
Rubenstein estimated that there was $4.5 trillion in
emerging market corporate debt that was dollar-denominated. If
the dollar, which is already perched at 14-year highs versus the
euro, continued to rise, this would squeeze countries that have
borrowed in dollars, possible even forcing more bailouts.
"Right now we are in a situation where the currency has gone
up so strong, the dollar, that we do run the risk of potentially
another Mexican style crisis," Rubenstein said.
"At some point if this trend continues there will have to be
some intervention I think to keep the dollar from being too
strong," he added.
Axel Weber, the chairman of Swiss bank UBS and a
former president of the German Bundesbank, predicted that the
dollar would continue to rise for another 10-15 months.
(Editing by Alexander Smith)