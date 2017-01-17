Oil majors, car makers to push hydrogen technology to help cut emissions

DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 17 The heads of some of
the world's biggest oil firms and automakers agreed on Tuesday
to push for broader global use and bigger investments in using
hydrogen to help reduce emissions and arrest global warming.
The oil firms' and car makers' chiefs said the plan was part
of global efforts to keep global warming well below 2 degrees
Celsius, an ambitious goal agreed by 195 countries in Paris in
2015.
"In this context, we are convinced that the unique
contribution that hydrogen solutions offer needs to be strongly
reaffirmed now," the participants, including the chiefs of oil
firms Total and Royal Dutch Shell, Patrick
Pouyanne and Ben van Beurden, said in a statement.
The declaration was also signed by the CEOs of car makers
BMW, Daimler, Honda, Hyundai, Kawasaki and Toyota as well as
miner Anglo American and energy and engineering firms Engie,
Linde and Air Liquide.
Hydrogen does not release any CO2 at the point of use and
its technologies and products have progressed significantly, the
firms said in a statement.
They aim to accelerate investment in developing and
commercialising the hydrogen sector, currently amounting to just
1.4 billion euros a year - compared with the hundreds of
billions of dollars invested annually by the oil sector.
"We need governments to back hydrogen with actions of their
own - for example through large scale infrastructure investment
schemes," the statement quoted the head of Air Liquide Benoit
Potier as saying.
"We are not trying to bring hydrogen only to cars or trains.
We are trying to bring a systemic approach. Hydrogen can
generate power, produce heat and it is close to the chemical
industry. And it is the most abundant element in the universe,"
Potier told a news conference.
The head of oil major Shell Ben van Beurden said that
despite starting a hydrogen business 20 years ago, his firm
today had only had five hydrogen refueling stations in Germany
and three in California.
"You need a coordinated approach to make it work. Hopefully,
we can have hundreds (of stations)," he said.
The head of Total Pouyanne said hydrogen was also the best
way to store energy and Total was studying those opportunities.
