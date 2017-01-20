版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 1月 20日 星期五 17:52 BJT

French finance minister warns U.S. against unilateral bank deregulation

DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 20 France's finance minister has cautioned incoming U.S. President Donald Trump against taking unilateral steps to deregulate the U.S. financial industry, stressing the need for international coordination.

In an interview with Reuters at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Finance Minister Michel Sapin said regulations agreed among G20 countries in the aftermath of the global financial crisis were vital to prevent future turmoil and could not be reversed by a single member.

"Each government is obviously free to have fiscal, competitiveness and corporate policies," Sapin said. "But on financial regulation issues, there is international cooperation."

Sapin added that unilateral moves by Washington "would not be welcome and to a certain point would not be possible."

France's central bank governor, Francois Villeroy de Galhau, also expressed concern last month about the incoming U.S. administration respecting new international bank capital requirement rules being negotiated by the Basel Committee of regulatory supervisors. (Reporting by Noah Barkin, writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Toby Chopra)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐