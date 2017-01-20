UPDATE 1-China-U.S. trade tensions high on Big Oil's worry list

* Saudis say tensions make many countries anxious
* China is key engine for global oil demand growth
* Trump promised to confront China, boost oil independence
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Oil executives and
Middle East producers are concerned that trade tensions between
the United States and China risk clouding the outlook for global
energy demand growth and a recovery in the price of oil.
"It is not unique to our country to feel a certain level of
anxiety (about tensions). But there is a lot of wisdom on both
sides... I hope this anxiety will prove unfounded," Saudi Energy
Minister Khalid al-Falih told Reuters.
Chinese President Xi Jinping offered a vigorous defence of
free trade in Davos on Tuesday, underscoring Beijing's desire to
play a greater global role as the United States turns inward.
"The two largest economies need to sort out their
differences for the wellbeing of the global community," Falih,
who represents the world's largest oil exporter, said on the
sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
This view was echoed by oil executives gathered at the
meeting of politicians and business leaders in the Swiss Alps.
"The biggest risks for energy markets could come from
U.S.-China antagonism, ranging from geopolitical issues in Asia
to potential trade wars," said Majid Jafar, chief executive of
Crescent Petroleum, a private Middle East oil company,
headquartered in the UAE.
Xi cautioned other countries against blindly pursuing their
national interests, in an apparent reference to the "America
first" policies of Donald Trump.
Trump, who will be inaugurated as U.S. president on Friday,
campaigned on a promise to confront China more aggressively on
trade, including by levying new tariffs on goods from abroad.
"I hope cool heads will prevail on both sides," BP's chief
executive Bob Dudley told Reuters in Davos.
China, the world's top goods exporter, is heavily dependent
on free trade and would be hit hard by a new wave of
protectionism and a broader backlash against globalization.
Beijing is also almost on par with the U.S. as the world's
top oil importer and any slowdown of the Chinese economy would
badly hit global demand since Beijing has been the locomotive of
the global oil consumption growth for the past decade.
"The rise of China should be the source of stability - not
conflict," Saudi foreign minister Adel al-Jubeir told a panel at
the WEF, which is effectively the world's largest gathering of
oil executives and officials.
Besides promising tougher policies on China, Trump has also
said that Washington should boost U.S. energy independence from
oil cartels such as OPEC.
Falih said that any attempt to introduce import tariffs on
oil from abroad to support U.S. crude producers would primarily
hit a very strong U.S. oil refining and chemical industry.
And when asked about the rising tensions, OPEC head Mohammed
Barkindo said: "The world needs stability in order to restore
robust economic growth and ensure this task is achieve through
collaboration at all levels".
