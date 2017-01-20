UPDATE 1-Fears of economic "race to bottom", strong dollar in Davos

* IMF chief worries Trump plans could spark reactions
* BlackRock head says dollar may strengthen significantly
By Ben Hirschler and Noah Barkin
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 A strengthening
dollar and a "race to the bottom" on taxes, deregulation and
trade policy are the major risks to an otherwise brightening
global economy, financial leaders said on the final day of the
World Economic Forum in Davos.
Asked about "black swans", or unexpected, disruptive events,
that could derail the outlook in 2017, International Monetary
Fund (IMF) chief Christine Lagarde touched on risks stemming
from the policy promises of incoming U.S. president Donald
Trump.
"If the disruptions we are expecting for 2017 as a result of
what has happened in 2016 prove to be all negative and we are to
end up in a race to the bottom on the tax front, on the trade
front, on the financial regulation front, then that for me would
be a really big 'black swan' that would have devastating
effects," she said.
Business leaders and policymakers rounding off four days of
discussions in Davos applauded the anticipated economic stimulus
from a new Trump administration determined to ramp up
infrastructure investments reduce taxes.
But there are plenty of worries and uncertainties.
The head of BlackRock, the world's largest money
manager, said that while such measures should support U.S.
markets for at least the first 100 days of the new presidency,
it was unclear how they would be paid for.
Larry Fink also warned of looming dangers from a stronger
dollar as the Federal Reserve hikes interest rates, putting the
White House on a potential collision course with the central
bank.
Fed tightening this year could push up the value of the U.S.
currency "significantly", he said. "We all should be aware right
now that we are going to be living in a world of a strong
dollar."
Last month, the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked interest rates
for just the second time in a decade, a sign that the lengthy
period of ultra-loose monetary policy that followed the global
financial crisis is coming to an end.
The dollar is already hovering near 14-year highs against
the euro, posing a threat to U.S. competitiveness at a time when
Trump is trying to bring back more investment and jobs.
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said prospects of
higher U.S. growth may push the dollar higher and offered an
upbeat view on the world economy, dispelling concerns
protectionism could spread enough to undermine global trade.
"The U.S. economy is likely to accelerate growth this year
and next year, and price inflation may somewhat rise. All of
(these factors) may make interest rates rise and the dollar
might also appreciate," Kuroda told reporters in Davos.
Kuroda dismissed concerns that incoming U.S. President
Donald Trump's policies and European elections this year could
trigger a global tide of protectionism and hurt world trade.
"Most countries, including the G7 and G20 major economies
... are strongly committed to promoting global trade, and so can
help prevent protectionism from spreading," he said.
However, the IMF's Lagarde said protectionist policies from
the new U.S. administration could have a negative impact on the
economy, overshadowing any positive gains from stimulus
measures.
"Overall, it probably won't be net positive," she said.
The IMF projects global growth is on the rise, increasing
from 3.1 percent in 2016 to 3.4 percent in 2017 and to 3.6
percent in 2018.
