Polarised societies fuel risks at Davos after year of upheaval

* Inequality, divisions in society and climate top concerns
* Global Risks report comes ahead of Jan. 17-20 Davos forum
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Jan 11 Divided societies, rising
populism and fears for the world's climate top the list of risks
facing politicians, central bankers and business leaders
gathering in Davos next week.
The world has changed dramatically in the year since they
last met in the Swiss Alps, with Donald Trump's election in the
United States and Britain's vote to leave the European Union
exposing deep public disenchantment with globalisation.
"Davos Man" - those who meet each year at the World Economic
Forum (WEF) - faces further threats in 2017 too, with elections
in the Netherlands, France, Germany and probably Italy all
offering scope for an anti-establishment backlash.
Ahead of its annual meeting, the WEF's 2017 Global Risks
report on Wednesday highlighted rising income and wealth
disparity as the trend most likely to determine global
developments over the next decade.
While the world economy is expected to carry on growing this
year - helped by anticipated U.S. tax cuts and infrastructure
spending under a Trump administration - the threat of
protectionism presents a rising long-term risk.
Other dangers have not gone away, with climate concerns
moving up the agenda as Trump's arrival as President in the
White House casts a shadow over curbing carbon emissions.
Extreme weather events are now rated as the single most
prominent global risk.
"Many of these risks have been highlighted in past reports,
except now they are moving in the direction of having a higher
impact," said Cecilia Reyes, chief risk officer of Zurich
Insurance, one of the report's authors.
The Jan. 17-20 Davos meeting will bring together 3,000
participants, including President Xi Jinping, the first Chinese
head of state to attend the WEF, and British Prime Minister
Theresa May.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Canadian Prime Minister
Justin Trudeau, however, have decided to skip the event. Trump,
who will be inaugurated on Jan. 20, will also not be there.
The fallout of Trump's pledge to "Make America Great Again"
will be debated intensely, however, and his stance on the Middle
East and the threat of terrorism is also an area of uncertainty.
Another risk in the spotlight is the rise of robots and the
threat posed to jobs. The report names artificial intelligence
and robotics as the technologies with the greatest potential for
both positive and negative consequences, including exacerbating
the threat posed by hacking.
Without effective governance and retraining of workers,
technology may destroy more jobs than it creates at a time when
cash-strapped governments can no longer afford historical levels
of welfare.
The report analysed 30 global risks and 13 underlying trends
over a 10-year horizon by surveying around 750 experts and
decision makers.
