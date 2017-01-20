Russia sees 2017 GDP growing 2 pct if no external shocks- econ min

DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 28
This Diary is filed daily.
DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 20 Russia's economy could grow 2 percent in 2017 in case of no external shocks like a new fall in oil prices, Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
He also said the central bank could soon start buying foreign currency to help the finance ministry sterilise excessive budget revenues above $40 per barrel but added it would not mean Russia would depart from its policies of a freely floating rouble. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Maria Kiselyova)
ZURICH, May 24 A person in Germany treated with Roche Holding AG’s new multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus has been diagnosed with an often-deadly brain infection after switching from another medication earlier this year, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.