版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 1月 20日 星期五 14:00 BJT

Russia sees 2017 GDP growing 2 pct if no external shocks- econ min

DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 20 Russia's economy could grow 2 percent in 2017 in case of no external shocks like a new fall in oil prices, Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

He also said the central bank could soon start buying foreign currency to help the finance ministry sterilise excessive budget revenues above $40 per barrel but added it would not mean Russia would depart from its policies of a freely floating rouble. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Maria Kiselyova)
