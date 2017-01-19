U.S. investors praise Saudi reform commitment at Davos

* BlackRock, Dow Chemical praise Saudi at Davos forum
* BlackRock says Saudi is great investment opportunity
* Saudi Falih pledges more reform, diversification
By Dmitry Zhdannikov
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 Asset management
giant BlackRock and chemical major Dow Chemical praised
Saudi Arabia on Thursday as the kingdom said it was pressing
ahead with reforms and investments beyond oil.
"We are seeing astonishing transparency... It is as good as
anywhere we invest, including the United States," Dow Chemical
Chief Executive Andrew Liveris told a panel devoted to Saudi
Arabia at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Dow Chemical has a joint chemical project in Saudi Arabia.
"It is a pleasure to watch (the Saudi government)," Laurence
Fink, chief executive of BlackRock, the world's largest asset
manager with $5 trillion in assets under management, said.
Saudi Arabia has announced a plan to reform and modernise
its economy which foresees the world's largest oil exporter
cutting its dependence on energy and developing private sectors.
"Large jumbo jets don't fly with one engine," Saudi Energy
Minister Khalid al-Falih told the same panel, adding that the
kingdom will develop its mining and renewables sectors and
invest actively abroad as it did recently with Uber.
It is also preparing to list state oil producer Saudi Aramco
on a major exchange in the coming years, hoping to get a
valuation of more than $1 trillion, which would be bigger than
any existing listed firm.
Fink said Saudi Arabia's commitment to reform contrasted
with many countries. Their reforms failed because they were not
based on market dynamic and because they lacked proper
government commitment, he said.
"I see that the Saudi government believes in itself. If you
see such confidence, investors will believe in this too," Fink
said adding he believed Saudi reforms were transformational.
"If we can find more opportunities like that (Saudi), we are
building a safer world for our investments," said Fink,
mentioning discussions with investors about Saudi Aramco.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Alexander Smith)