Russia's Sberbank will have half of current employees in 2025 - CEO

MOSCOW Jan 19 Russia's biggest bank Sberbank will have around half of its current 330,000 employees in 2025, Chief Executive German Gref said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday.

Gref was speaking on a panel about the challenges of shaping a national digital strategy. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by Polina Devitt)
