Russia's Sberbank will have half of current employees in 2025 - CEO

European shares edge back towards 21-mo highs though miners, energy firms drag
* Zodiac, Safran reach deal (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
MOSCOW Jan 19 Russia's biggest bank Sberbank will have around half of its current 330,000 employees in 2025, Chief Executive German Gref said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday.
Gref was speaking on a panel about the challenges of shaping a national digital strategy. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by Polina Devitt)
LONDON, May 25 European shares clung on to gains in early deals on Thursday helped by firmer banking shares and as corporate deals activity, after French aero firms Safran and Zodiac finally striking a deal, continued apace.
LONDON, May 24 U.S. bank Citi held on to top spot in the foreign exchange industry’s main annual ranking of traders by volume on Wednesday despite losing around 2 percent in market share, results showed.