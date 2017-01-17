Syngenta sees no need for sale of ChemChina's Adama to get merger approved

| DAVOS, Switzerland
DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 17 Syngenta,
the Swiss pesticides and seeds group being taken over by
state-owned ChemChina, does not expect antitrust
regulators to force the Chinese merger partner to put its crop
chemicals subsidiary Adama up for sale, Syngenta's chief
executive said on Tuesday.
"Adama will not need to be sold. There will be some remedies
in both the U.S. and the EU but I can't speak to any details,"
Erik Fyrwald told Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic
Forum in Davos.
The companies are working to finalise agreements with
regulators in the United States and European Union about the $43
billion takeover, which would be the largest outbound
acquisition by a Chinese company.
Sources close to the matter told Reuters last week that
ChemChina and Syngenta have proposed minor concessions to the
EU's competition watchdog, with one person saying it was
unlikely the Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd unit
would have to be sold.
The EU Commission recently extended its review of the deal
to April 12 and Fyrwald said he was "highly optimistic that by
that time, we'll have made sufficient progress in the U.S. and
EU to be going forward".
(Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Greg Mahlich)